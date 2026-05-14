Meg Stalter Drops Debut Single 'Prettiest Girl in America', Unveils Album 'Crave'

Meg Stalter, known for her comedic roles in Hacks and Too Much, has just launched her music career with the electro-pop single ‘Prettiest Girl in America’.

The song is a satirical critique of celebrity culture and wealth, showcasing Stalter’s signature humor and wit.

About ‘Prettiest Girl in America’

This club-ready track is the lead single from her upcoming debut album ‘Crave’, set to release this summer. Stalter co-wrote the song with Jesse Thomas, and it’s a reflection of her unique brand of irony and musicality.

Lyrics like “I’m the prettiest girl in America / But that don’t make me a b*tch” highlight her sharp humor and catchy pop style.

Album ‘Crave’ Details

‘Crave’ is a project that explores identity, desire, and self-perception through a distinctly offbeat lens. The album blends early 2000s pop with sharp humor and real musicality, positioning Stalter as an unexpected new voice in music.

What’s Next for Meg Stalter?

Stalter is set to make her Broadway debut in July 2026, taking over the role of Mary Todd Lincoln in Oh, Mary!