Mega Hawlucha Revealed in Pokémon Legends: Z-A Gameplay Trailer

Pokémon Legends: Z-A, set to release on October 16, 2025, introduced Mega Hawlucha, the 51st Mega Evolution, alongside other exciting additions like Mega Dragonite and Mega Victreebel. This Kalos-native Pokémon’s dramatic transformation has sparked massive buzz among fans, showcasing its enhanced design and battle prowess. Here’s everything we know about Mega Hawlucha in Pokémon Legends: Z-A.

A recent gameplay trailer for Pokémon Legends: Z-A unveiled Mega Hawlucha, highlighting its dynamic transformation into a powerhouse of the Kalos region. The Wrestling Pokémon’s new form features a bold black-and-gold mask, a robust collar, and flowing cape-like feathers, amplifying its luchador and superhero aesthetic. Fans on X and other platforms are buzzing with excitement over Mega Hawlucha’s striking design and enhanced capabilities.

Mega Hawlucha’s revamped appearance emphasizes its Fighting/Flying-type roots, with a physique built to absorb powerful attacks. In the trailer, Mega Hawlucha faces off against Machamp, showcasing its resilience and signature move, Flying Press. This move allows Mega Hawlucha to lure opponents into striking before countering with devastating precision, making it a formidable contender in battles.

The introduction of Mega Hawlucha marks the third confirmed Mega Evolution for Pokémon Legends: Z-A, following Mega Dragonite and Mega Victreebel. This reveal underscores the game’s focus on reviving the Mega Evolution mechanic, a fan-favorite feature from the Pokémon series. By spotlighting Kalos-native Pokémon like Mega Hawlucha, the game strengthens its connection to the Kalos region, hinting at potential new Mega Evolutions for other regional Pokémon.

The emphasis on Mega Hawlucha and Mega Evolutions suggests Pokémon Legends: Z-A will deliver a fresh and strategic battle experience. Set to launch on Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2, the game promises to captivate fans with its innovative approach to Pokémon battles and lore.

The reveal of Mega Hawlucha has ignited speculation about additional Kalos Pokémon receiving Mega Evolutions. With the game’s release date approaching, fans are eager for more updates on Mega Hawlucha’s abilities and other surprises in Pokémon Legends: Z-A. Stay tuned for more news as the October 16, 2025, launch draws closer.