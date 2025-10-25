Megan Fox, MGK rekindle romance through baby Saga months after breakup

Megan Fox amd Machine Gun Kelly are couple again!

According to People Magazine, the Jennifer’s Body star and the cliché singer have rekindled romance months after they parting ways before welcoming their baby daughter Saga Blade.

“They’re together often, but he’s going on tour soon,” an insider told the outlet, adding that it’s unclear whether Fox will be joining him on tour or not.

They further added, “He spends pretty much every night at her house with the baby, and they act like a couple, but they haven’t put a label on it or made anything official.”

Meanwhile another insider told the outlet that the couple has been bonding over their baby girl, Saga and she has brought the closer together.

“Megan’s very happy with how he’s stepped up for both her and the baby. While they still have separate homes, they spend a lot of time together as a family. They’re putting the baby first, and it’s brought them closer in many ways,” the source shared.

They further claimed, “Things are great now. He’s amazing with the baby and she very much enjoys spending time with him.”

Machine Gun Kelly and Meghan Fox announced their first pregnancy in November 2024 but they two called it quit weeks later.

The couple welcomed baby girl Saga in March and went on to spend time together in Costa Rica with their daughter in July.