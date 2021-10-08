Megan Fox shares first look from ‘The Expendables 4’

Actress Megan Fox posted a series of images of her role in the upcoming film “The Expendables 4” which will also see Sylvester Stallone and Jason Statham in lead roles.

It will mark her debut in the action film franchise. The pictures were posted on her picture-sharing social media application Instagram.

Earlier, Sylver Stallone had also shared a picture alongside action hero Jason Statham while the latter did the same as well.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sly Stallone (@officialslystallone)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jason Statham (@jasonstatham)

The Expendables franchise has seen a prolific cast of action heroes throughout the series such as Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Bruce Willis, Antonio Banderas, Wesley Snipes, Dolph Lundgren and Jet Li among others.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Expendables Franchise (@expendables)

The Expendables franchise has seen its fair share of women in the female actresses as well.

The first instalment saw Giselle Itié playing the role of Sandra whereas the second and third parts saw Yu Nan and Ronda Rousey playing the roles of Maggie Chan and Luna respectively.

The film is expected to be released in 2022 but the exact date has not been announced as yet.

Earlier, there were reports that an all-female Expendables movie is in the making.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!