Megan Fox spills details on Shia LaBeouf romance?

Megan Fox and Shia LaBeouf had already given viewers one of Hollywood’s most talked-about “were-they-or-weren’t-they?” romances long before celebrity “hard launches” became commonplace.

Before acknowledging there was more to the story, the Transformers co-stars dismissed rumors for years that their intense on-screen chemistry carried over into real life.

In a 2011 interview with Details, LaBeouf was the first to reveal the secret, acknowledging their romance while reflecting on the unique atmosphere of a movie set.

“Look, you’re on the set for six months with someone,” he explained at the time, noting how difficult it can be to separate work from real life on movie sets. He asserted that the connection was genuine, even if the timeline overlapped vaguely with Fox’s other relationships at the time.

When Megan Fox appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen years later, she dispelled any remaining doubts.

“I would confirm that it was romantic… I love him, I have never been quiet about that,” she said, adding that the relationship was an “on-set romance” that ended once filming wrapped.

Both stars have followed very different paths since then. Megan Fox later married Brian Austin Green, with whom she shares three children, and made headlines for her high-profile relationship with Machine Gun Kelly. LaBeouf continued acting while overcoming several personal challenges and starting a family with Mia Goth.

Even though their romance was brief, it remains one of Hollywood’s most memorable behind-the-scenes plot twists for fans of the blockbuster franchise—proof that sometimes the biggest sparks weren’t generated by giant alien robots.