Megan Fox updates about her private life

Megan Fox has an update for her almost 21 million followers on Instagram that she is “alive”.

The Jennifer’s Body alum took to her official account on the image-sharing social media site on Tuesday, March 3, to break the silence on the wiped-out page.

To mark her return to Instagram, Meghan dropped daring snaps from her seemingly recent photoshoot. In a caption, she mentioned, “Everything is more beautiful because we are doomed”.

She also took to her Stories and took a moment to proudly announce her comeback and penned, “I’m alive, new pics just dropped”. She also reposted two snaps from the carousel. Fans could not hold back and rushed to the comment section of her post and reacted to her return.

“WAIT WHAT YOU FINALLY POSTED,” one fan wrote with several crying emojis. Another follower penned, “WE LOVE MEGAN IS BACK BUTTON.” While a third commenter asked Meghan not to “ever leave again!!!”.

In the sea of comments, Meghan’s ex, Machine Gun Kelly, also shared a cheeky response over her social media comeback. Kelly wrote, “Stoked I have your phone number.”

Fox, who will turn 40 in May, removed all the content from her Instagram page on her 38th birthday and unfollowed everyone she previously followed.

She once deactivated her account, too, in 2023 and returned to announce that she did not cheat on MGK while dating at the time.

For those unversed, MGK and Meghan dated on and off until they split in November 2024. The pair welcomed their first kid, daughter Saga Blade, in March 2025 following their breakup.