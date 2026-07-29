Megan Moroney abruptly halts Denver concert: Here is why

Megan Moroney’s performance at Ball Arena in Denver ended after a few songs, as she reported falling ill in the middle of the concert.

On Tuesday, during a performance at Ball Arena in Denver, Megan Moroney fell ill during the show. Before leaving the stage, she told fans she was sorry and said she would make it up to everyone in attendance. The details of her illness were unclear. Fans could be seen streaming out of the downtown Denver arena just after 9 pm.

In a social media post, she added, “Megan is unable to continue her performance this evening due to illness, and we must end the show at this time”. The post further mentioned, “provide further updates as soon as possible.”

Moroney is currently in the middle of her “Cloud 9 Tour”. She is scheduled to perform in Portland, Oregon, on Saturday, and Seattle on Sunday. The concert was taking place on the same night as another big Denver-area show, with Australian rockers AC/DC playing Empower Field at Mile High.