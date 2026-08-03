Megan Pickford stuns fans with viral Princess Diana tribute

Jordan Pickford wife Megan Pickford caught fans’ eyes this week after she joined in the popular Princess Diana TikTok trend. Megan Pickford often documents her life on and off the football pitch and posts lighthearted clips about her lifestyle, family fun and behind-the-scenes matchday routine with hundreds of thousands of social media followers.

Princess Diana TikTok trend?

The trend has seen TikTok users accompany classic Princess Diana quotes, sound bites or aesthetic styles with videos from their own lifestyle, fashion and humorous thoughts.

Megan’s post charmed fans and led to comparison with the Princess of Wales’ iconic style and charm, also continuing the current internet obsession of reminiscing and celebrating British icons. Showing her support for Jordan Pickford on the International Stage;

As a familiar face in the stands during significant competitions like the FIFA World Cup and the UEFA European Championships as a key figure supporting the England squad partners,.

From discussing the difficulties of travelling to revealing her matchday outfits and sharing tongue-in-cheek clips with her family.