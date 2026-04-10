Megan Skiendiel, Lola tung star in Laufey’s ambitious music video

Hudson Williams is all set to appear in Laufey’s upcoming music video for “Mad Woman”, scheduled for April 13.

The video also features Olympic figure skater Alysa Liu, actress Lola Tung and KATSEYE member Megan Skiendiel, forming a diverse, cross-industry ensemble.

On April 10, The track is part of Laufey’s deluxe album A Matter of Time: The Final Hour was released. The expanded project includes new material and continues the artist’s exploration of themes such as emotional vulnerability and self-reflection.

Laufey, known for blending jazz, classical and pop influences, has gained global recognition for her distinctive sound and cinematic visuals. Teasers for the “madwoman” video suggested a stylised and narrative-driven production, with the artist describing the project as “just some mad madwomen,” hinting at dramatic storytelling.

Williams, who rose to prominence through his role in the series Heated Rivalry, brings growing star power to the project. His recent recognition, including a nomination at the Canadian Screen Awards, has positioned him as a rising figure in film and television.

The inclusion of Liu, an Olympic figure skating champion, alongside established and emerging actors reflects a broader trend of cross-disciplinary collaborations in music visuals. The “madwoman” video is expected to build on Laufey’s previous work, which has drawn attention for its vintage aesthetic and strong narrative elements.

With anticipation building online, the April 13 release is expected to attract significant global viewership across platforms.