Megan Thee Stallion achieves a milestone in her career

American rapper Megan Thee Stallion has achieved a milestone in her business career by opening her first Popeyes franchise, expanding a partnership with the fast food brand that began in 2021.

She first collaborated with Popeyes when the brand launched its popular spicy chicken sandwich alongside her signature “Hottie Sauce”. This partnership marked her entry into the fast food industry and laid the foundation for a broader business venture.

Since the collaboration, the franchises of Popeyes location in South Beach, Miami , it has progressed significantly.

The restaurant officially opened on December 31, 2025, with Megan attending the grand opening and personally serving the first customers.

She also surprised staff members during the opening celebrations, marked the occasion by taking an active role in the launch. Megan later shared the moment with her followers on Instagram, encouraging fans in the area to visit the new outlet.

Alongside a video from the opening, she wrote, “Prepping Thee Hot Staff before THEE OFFICIAL FIRST EVER MEGAN THEE STALLION POPEYES OPENED”.

Later, she also posted another message celebrating the achievement, saying, “I’m so excited, so proud, and I just feel so much gratitude! Hottiessss I’m officially a franchise owner”.

The rapper also revealed that she would remain closely involved with the restaurant's operations, adding, "Come to South Beach, Miami and dine with us," and confirming that she would be present alongside the management team.

Megan holds a multi-unit development deal with Popeyes. Which also means additional locations are planned as part of her agreement with the brand. Future franchises are expected to feature her personal menu items, including the Hottie Chicken Sandwich and Hottie Chicken Nuggets.

The move further established Megan Thee Stallion’s growing profile as a businesswoman, building on her success beyond music and into long-term commercial ventures.