Megan Thee Stallion introduces fans to her adorable ‘new son’

Megan Thee Stallion has melted hearts online after introducing fans to her “new son,” a rescue dog she saved from being euthanized at a shelter.

Taking to her Instagram handle on March 26, the Grammy-winning artist revealed that she had adopted a dog named Tyger just moments before he was scheduled to be put down. In a candid video, Megan expressed shock upon learning about kill shelters, where animals are sometimes euthanized due to overcrowding.

“Okay so you guys, I’ve rescued a dog because I was yesterday years old when I found that there’s such thing as a kill shelter,” she said. “That is insane.”

According to Megan, Tyger was set to be euthanized the day before she shared the video. Determined to give him a second chance, she immediately stepped in.

“I said, ‘No way. Just give him to me. I’ll take him,’” she said. “I don’t know how 4oe is gonna feel about this, I don’t know 4oe kids is gonna feel about this, but we had to save him. And his name is Tyger.”

4oe is the “Lover Girl” rapper’s beloved French bulldog, who has some puppies of his own. She’s also a cat mom, to a Maine coon named Nine.

In the clip, Tyger could be seen cuddling affectionately with the rapper, prompting her to lovingly introduce him as part of her family. “I don’t know what kind of dog this is, but he my son. He my new son,” she added.

Megan Thee Stallion often shares photos of her pets to social media.