Megan Thee Stallion wins defamation case against Milgaro Cooper

Megan Thee Stallion has secured another legal victory in her ongoing defamation case against blogger Milagro Cooper after a Florida judge reinstated a previous judgment in the rapper’s favor.

The dispute began in 2024 when Megan accused Cooper of spreading false statements online while allegedly acting in support of Tory Lanez, who was convicted for shooting the rapper in 2020.

In December 2025, a Florida jury found Cooper liable for defamation and awarded Megan $75,000 in damages. However, the judgment was temporarily unenforceable due to legal protections typically granted to media defendants, including bloggers.

According to reports, a Florida judge has now ruled that Cooper is not entitled to those protections. The court determined that Cooper had been commissioned by members of the Peterson family to publish the defamatory statements, making the pre-suit notice requirement inapplicable.

In the ruling, the judge stated that the evidence presented during the trial showed Cooper was acting on behalf of others when distributing the statements in question.

The reinstated judgment covers defamation, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and the online distribution of a deepfake pornographic video depicting Megan.

While the court restored the verdict in Megan’s favor, the total damages were reduced from $75,000 to $59,000.