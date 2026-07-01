Truth behind Meghan and Kate's Wimbledon reunion buzz

Is a family meeting on the horizon at the tennis tournament? For the most part, if we’re going to be completely candid about it. So, with the All England Club ready for play soon, let’s break down where the Meghan-and-Kate at Wimbledon buzz began, and what is actually happening behind the scenes with this ever-popular sister-in-law situation.

What Started the Wimbledon Rumors Meghan and Kate could go to Wimbledon! This summer we need them together for the whole world! It started shortly after reports surfaced that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were exploring options for potential UK visits to carry out charitable activities. Royal fans and gossip columnists immediately began to speculate about the couple’s possibilities to include the annual sporting event-a highly visible but historically neutral venue-for an official photo-op aimed at publicizing their “reconciliation.”

With Princess Catherine as a patron for the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (and an enthusiastic fan of the game), who better to have sitting in the Royal Box for this special occasion, than the sister-in-law, Meghan Markle.

Separating Fact From Fiction Although internet searches of “Meghan Markle at Wimbledon” or “Princess Kate and Meghan at Wimbledon” could produce many articles discussing potential run-ins between the two women over the years-most notably at Wimbledon in July 2019, where they cheered on Venus Williams alongside Pippa Middleton. The palace and royal aides remain firmly set on not addressing the topic head on.

As security concerns continue to plague Prince Harry and Meghan, making it extremely unlikely they would voluntarily submit themselves to such a high profile event, it is also unclear whether either will have the time to travel for this year’s tournament.

“I don’t believe Meghan would fly back to the UK for the whole event or any major parts,” one royal source told CNN. “The security situation remains their primary concern and the absence of any official royal engagement would likely make the risk profile of such an outing unappealing for Meghan.”

What is Next for The Royals?

Prince Harry is reportedly expected to join the royal family on the 10-year anniversary of the death of Prince Philip on April 9, and attend his sister’s funeral as well in June.

In addition to focusing on the upcoming milestone events with the family in the UK, both Meghan and Kate will continue their own work and patronages throughout the summer-though hopefully they won’t be doing it across such vast distances from one another in the public sphere as they were last time around at Wimbledon! For now, a royal family reunion over strawberries and cream on Centre Court is still a work of wishful thinking by royal and tennis enthusiasts.