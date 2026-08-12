Meghan & Eugenie’s Europe business plan revealed

Rumors are on the rise that Meghan Markle, The Duchess of Sussex, and Princess Eugenie are partnering up in Europe. Ever since The Sussexes purchased a holiday home in Portugal, there’s been speculation that they are potentially going to work together in Europe.

But as you know: behind it all is a combination of true family connection, real estate dealings, and media hype.

The first spark of the claim comes from a real estate transaction, which did actually happen: Prince Harry & Meghan Markle purchased a property at the high-end CostaTerra Golf and Ocean Club in Melides, Portugal.

This is a location with ties to Princess Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank. Brooksbank is a salesman & marketer at a luxury property developers, which is building the CostaTerra development, and the couple splits their time between The UK and Portugal.

Due to the long-time friendship between Prince Harry & his cousin Eugenie, the close proximity of the European residencies will allow their families and children to stay connected.

Truth behind the “Business Partner” Rumors

What is not in the headlines or confirmed, is a business partnership between The Sussexes and The Princess with a”nod” from The King.

A nod from King Charles: As this article discusses, most of The Kings comments made were congratulations after Eugenie’s third child was born in Lisbon, Portugal and, unfortunately, are not an endorsement of their plans.

No business ventures from Archewell or Eugenie’s teams could be found to show the two are collaborating in a business deal.

As no official business plans can be located, it seems that the primary reason for The Sussexes purchasing a holiday home in Portugal is that Harry and Meghan found a convenient European hub close to the United Kingdom.

Whether the property investment leads to future projects on the continent or is purely a vacation home; the relationship between Harry and Eugenie remains The Sussexes’ most promising remaining ties to The Royal Family.