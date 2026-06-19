Meghan, Harry face financial pressure over rising costs

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle seem to have been dreaming for long in the Californian sunshine of their glamorous life. However, new information reveals that life for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in Montecito is not all rosy and that they have begun making significant changes to manage their budgets due to high staff costs.

How much do Meghan and Harry spend?

Prince Meghan needs about $3 million a year to sustain their lavish lifestyle including maintaining their luxurious 16-bedroom mansion in Montecito. However, these figures – revealed in Tom Bower’s latest tell-all book ‘Betrayal’ – expose that this level of spending may be unsustainable for the Royal’s.

Recent efforts to re-enter the spotlight with Princess Lilibet’s pictures and Meghan’s visit to a women’s shelter highlight a move to generate revenue and keep the brand popular. The external income stream may not be enough to cover their overheads thus triggering a panic behind the scenes.

Significant departures from their staff, indicating the money woes

The financial pressure has necessitated downsizing their workforce. Some of the high-ranking members of staff have recently left the Sussex’s organisation:

* Meghan’s US-based deputy press secretary, Kyle Boulia, has been replaced by Emily Adams.

* Meghan’s UK press officer, Charlie Gipson.

“They’ve culled their staff several times but she’s now saying they need to let more people go,” one source tells Closer. “She feels they are spending too much. It will mean they both need to do more to pick up the slack, but she insists it needs to be done.”

According to the insider, Meghan is responsible for enforcing this cutback. “Adding more on our plates… it’s a whole new headache.”

“Too Much to Carry” for The Sussexes

While they may be making savings, laying off team members does seem to have caused the Duke and Duchess to add to their own burden. The couple are having to take on more responsibility to cover their work which leaves “added stress” but the insider adds “the cost of payroll had simply become “too much to carry.”

“It is already going to make more work for them. It means a lot more work for both her and Harry,” they concluded.

As the Duke and Duchess navigate their journey as independently Hollywood figures whilst scaling down their workforce, they seem to have landed themselves in another hot mess.