Meghan, Harry skip another peace chance with William, Kate

Prince William and Kate Middleton were in a celebratory mood after their eldest child, Prince George, officially hit the teen age and celebrated their 13th Birthday on July 22, with official photos and a video released by Kensington Palace.

Following tradition, senior members of the Royal Family – that’s king charles iii and queen camilla – were quick to offer their birthday greetings, all of them using their official instagram accounts to extend the milestone gesture.

The only ones missing out?

Prince harry and meghan markle, which left a sour taste in the mouths of some royal followers who seemed shocked by this lack of a simple olive branch to the duke and duchess’ family during this major celebration occasion.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales)

A missed opportunity for an olive branch: relations between prince William and harry have been cold for sometime now following public fallout in interviews conducted by him and a memoir release.

Many royal watchers thought a simple instagram post from the duke of sussex and meghan Markle could signal to begin reconciliation. Even the Californian couple rarely use a formal public instagram account for any of the family occasions.