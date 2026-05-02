Meghan Markle Accused of Copying King Charles' Chicken Feeding Moment

Meghan Markle has been accused of copying King Charles after she shared a video of herself feeding chickens at her Montecito home, just hours after the King was seen doing the same during a community visit in New York.

The Duchess of Sussex posted the light-hearted video on her Instagram stories, featuring her walking through the coop alongside a Los Angeles-based chocolatier, Compartes.

The timing of the post sparked backlash, with some fans accusing Meghan of trying to upstage King Charles.

“How ridiculous is this cosplaying getting?” one user tweeted. Others defended Meghan, saying the video was harmless and showcasing her joy in spending time with her family.

King Charles had visited Harlem Grown, an urban farm in New York, where he fed chickens alongside schoolchildren and participated in other hands-on farming activities.

The King’s visit was part of his US state tour, which included stops in New York and Virginia.

Meghan’s relationship with Royal Family

Meghan Markle’s relationship with the UK Royal Family has been strained since she and Prince Harry stepped back from their royal duties in 2020. The couple has faced criticism and controversy, with some royal biographers suggesting they’ve “pushed the envelope” and made reconciliation more difficult.

Their decision to pursue independent ventures, like Meghan’s lifestyle brand As Ever and their Netflix deal, has sparked debate about their role as former royals.

Some insiders say Prince William is particularly firm on the issue, with one biographer stating, “What Harry and Meghan are doing is a non-negotiable for William”.

Despite tensions, Harry has expressed a desire for reconciliation, saying he’d “love” to reunite with the royal family. However, Meghan’s feelings about returning to the UK are reportedly more complicated, with sources citing emotional triggers and stress ³.