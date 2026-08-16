Industry professionals are recommending that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle rein in new commercial enterprises after their debut as executive producers for the documentary feature film Cookie Queens. Royal correspondent Kinsey Schofield proposed that the Duke and Duchess should consider pausing high-profile business announcements to rebuild their brand’s credibility.

Modest Box Office Performance for Executive Debut

The recommendation came on the heels of the theatrical release of Cookie Queens, which raked in around $354,000 from 446 theaters. While the Duke and Duchess have a massive public following and global recognition, leverage public approval into consistent consumer engagement is said to be their main challenge when it comes to brand products, like their As Ever lifestyle company.

Experts Detail a Long-term Rebuilding Plan for the Sussex Brand

As far as business and PR experts are concerned, while it’s time to stop constantly rebranding, the key to the future success of the Sussexs brand is disciplined execution, which looks a bit like this:

Lower frequency of new commercial undertakings, giving their next single high-profile project the power of a well-trained industry pro’s power and expertise behind it. Focus on a product’s quality, not star power (e.g., “They just want to see something that is inherently valuable”). Work to get better at one specific thing rather than trying to excel across broad media and business categories, like lifestyle products, streaming content, etc. “Success is the most useful PR tool in Hollywood. Become good at something specific, build authority there and let it restore their credibility.”

Looking Ahead

The Duke and Duchess may have recently reconciled with King Charles, but observers believe that the future of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in the American lifestyle industry still relies heavily on a strong foundation of operational stability and consistently impressive outcomes.