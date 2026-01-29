Meghan Markle announces exciting new collaboration for Valentine's Day

Meghan Markle is expanding her lifestyle brand with an exciting new collaboration for Valentine’s Day.

The Duchess of Sussex announced that her As Ever brand has once again partnered with Los Angeles-based chocolate company Compartes to launch a limited-edition Valentine’s Day confectionery collection. The release is set to drop this Saturday and will be available for a short time only.

As Ever teased the collaboration with a stop-motion video shared on their official Instagram account, describing the collection as “a love letter in chocolate.”

“The first launch of our Valentine’s Day Collection is here. Thoughtfully made for sharing, gifting, and slow mornings at home with loved ones. For the first time, our Strawberry Spread is available on its own, alongside the return of our Raspberry Spread, finally back in stock,” they wrote in the caption.

Meanwhile, in another post they added, A love letter in chocolate. Sweet favorites return, plus something brand new. Set your reminder — it won’t last long.”

The announcement comes after Meghan’s previous foray into the luxury chocolate market drew strong reactions online.

Earlier releases from As Ever included limited-edition chocolate bars priced at £9, featuring unconventional ingredients such as bee pollen, hemp hearts and edible flower sprinkles.

While the botanical-inspired packaging and nostalgic flavor concept appealed to some consumers, others criticized the unusual combinations and premium pricing.