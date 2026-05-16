Meghan Markle has announced a surprise visit to the Swiss city of Geneva this weekend to support a global initiative focused on protecting children from online harm and digital violence.

The Duchess of Sussex is set to attend the opening ceremony of the “Lost Screen Memorial” on Sunday, an installation dedicated to children and young people who lost their lives after suffering the effects of online abuse, cyberbullying and harmful digital content.

The event is being hosted by the World Health Organization in partnership with Archewell Philanthropies, the charitable foundation founded by Meghan and Prince Harry. It will take place ahead of the 79th World Health Assembly in Switzerland.

The memorial will feature 50 illuminated lightboxes, each displaying the mobile phone lock screen image of a child whose life was impacted by digital harm. Organisers say the exhibition aims to raise awareness about the dangers children face online, including cyberbullying, grooming, sextortion, exposure to self-harm content and unsafe emerging technologies.

Meghan will be joined at the ceremony by WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, along with global health leaders, ministers and families advocating for safer digital spaces for young people.

The event is also being organised in collaboration with The Parents’ Network, a community of bereaved families campaigning for stronger online safety measures for children.