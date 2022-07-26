Meghan Markle turned arrogant on ‘Suits’ sets after meeting Harry?

Meghan Markle has been accused of being arrogant on the sets of the American TV series ‘Suits’ after her involvement with Prince Harry.

In his latest unauthorized biography of Duke and Duchess of Sussex, ‘Revenge: Meghan, Harry, and the war between the Windsors’, author Tom Bower has claimed that the former actor had turned stiff towards her co-actors and crew of the show after getting into the relationship with Duke of Sussex.

“Some actors and staff discovered that Meghan’s attitude occasionally stiffened,” Bower wrote in the bombshell book. “Sometimes she arrived late and her empathy occasionally morphed into near-arrogance.”

Moreover, the British writer also accused the Duchess of a shift from earlier days ‘when she held a prayer meeting’ with the cast and crew of the long-running show ahead of the filming schedule.

Additionally, an excerpt from Bower’s work suggests that both Meghan and Harry were warned against marrying each other, ahead of the widely watched ceremony in 2018. It is pertinent to mention that, as per the aforementioned book, Prince Harry is planning to expose his stepmom Camilla as ‘racist’ in his highly-anticipated bombshell memoir, citing the racist joke by the latter about then future-kids of the Sussexes as the reason. Further, Bower’s book also predicted that Prince Harry’s memoir, expected to be released later this year will further explore the divide between Harry and Camilla.

