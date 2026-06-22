Will Meghan Markle attend Taylor, Travis’ big day?

All eyes are on what many are already dubbing the “American Royal Wedding,” as details about the very exclusive guest list for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s nuptials begin to emerge. And if the latest reports are anything to go by, neither of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, will be on the celebrated list. The couple have since been deeply involved in their wedding preparations and have already announced the engagement in August 2025.

The pair have been the center of many rumors about the wedding.

A summer ceremony has reportedly been rumored in New York City. However, it appears both singers want very low-profile events for their wedding ceremonies. Taylor Swift the Pop Star Taylor Swift’s wedding will be intimate The “Anti-Windsor” Wedding Strategy Speaking about wedding preparations on his podcast, Hollywood columnist and commentator, Rob Shuter said that the songstress is determined to make her wedding private and authentic.

Sources close to Taylor claim that she’s using Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s lavish 2018 royal wedding as an example of the kind of event she aims to avoid.

Shuter went on to reveal that in contrast to the Sussexes’, Swift is prioritizing guests who have a close relationship and rapport.

He claims: “Taylor wants to look around the room and recognize every face, she has no interest in turning her wedding into a corporate power summit or a networking event.

“The Sussex royal Wedding” Getty Images The Duches Of Sussex Has Long Been Thought To Want A Strong Relationship With Pop Superstar Taylor Swift.

Meghan Markle’s exclusion has already sparked an outrage with insiders claiming the duchess had been hoping for a wedding invite. Multiple media publications claim that Megan has been trying desperately for a slot on the VIP guests’ list as she knew it would significantly increase her status and popularity around the globe.

“Megan has always targeted the biggest and the most popular personalities for her own benefits.

None holds the kind of social influence at the moment quite like Taylor Swift, said a so-called palace insider. But the source continued to tell the media: “Because T-Swift demands and values loyalty above anything, especially after a couple of minor wedding details were accidentally leaked,” celebrities like Clooney and Winfrey, as well as even Oprah Winfey – are expected to be on there, but with no real friends and no real connections on their guest list; none is welcome .