Meghan Markle back in headlines as royal tensions persist

Meghan Markle continues to be an object of royal commentary, with opinions on the long-term consequences of her and Prince Harry’s step back from their royal duties in 2020 still at the forefront of discussion. The Duchess of Sussex remains a widely discussed member of the Royal Family as experts reflect on what the couple lost by leaving royal life.

Following the recent news of Prince Harry’s absence from major royal events such as King Charles III’s birthday celebrations and the Trooping the Colour event, there has been increased discussion about what Meghan and Prince Harry lost when they turned their backs on royal life. According to various commentators and royal experts, this decision continues to affect the couple’s relationship with other members of the Royal Family.

In the meantime, Meghan has been seen enjoying her personal life and her entrepreneurial pursuits in California while also spending time with her family. While speculations about the couple have remained rife throughout this period, Meghan and Prince Harry have successfully maintained their presence and have continued to connect with fans.

The recent buzz surrounding Meghan and Prince Harry’s exit from the Royal Family has yet again emphasized their public status in the U.S and U.K, with both always managed to keep the media interested through various ways including their charity work, their ventures and updates about their family.