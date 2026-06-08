Meghan Markle backs Prince Harry after major charity blow

The Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry, has unexpectedly stepped down from Sentebale, the prominent African HIV/AIDS charity he co-founded in 2006. The resignation follows an intense boardroom dispute involving the charity’s chairwoman, Dr. Sophie Chandauka. Amidst growing media scrutiny and allegations pointing toward the Duchess, Meghan Markle is reportedly standing firmly by her husband as they redirect their focus to the Archewell Foundation.

The Catalyst Behind Prince Harry’s Sentebale Exit

Prince Harry’s sudden departure from Sentebale—an organization close to his heart and created to honor the humanitarian legacy of his late mother, Princess Diana—has sent shockwaves through the philanthropic community.

The resignation stems from a severe breakdown in relations between the charity’s board of trustees and its chairwoman, Dr. Sophie Chandauka. In a joint statement with co-founder Prince Seeiso of Lesotho, Prince Harry expressed that he stepped down “with heavy hearts” in solidarity with trustees who felt the internal environment had become entirely untenable.

The Source of Contention: Accusations and PR Demands

Public tension escalated when Dr. Chandauka broke her silence regarding the internal rift. According to her account, the friction heavily involved the Sussexes’ team:

The PR Dispute: Chandauka claimed the conflict ignited when she refused demands from the Sussexes’ team to publicly issue an apology and defend Meghan Markle following a highly publicized, awkward on-stage photo incident at the 2024 Royal Salute Polo Challenge.

Corporate Boundaries: Chandauka maintained that agreeing to the request would have inappropriately transformed the charity into a public relations extension for the Sussexes.

The Board’s Counter-Perspective: Conversely, sources close to the Sentebale board strongly reject Chandauka’s claims, calling them “baseless.” They assert the dispute was strictly professional, citing a widespread lack of confidence in her leadership, which ultimately led trustees to request her resignation.

Meghan Markle Redoubles Support Amid Backlash

Despite the boardroom fallout and public scrutiny, Meghan Markle continues to show unwavering solidarity with Prince Harry.

Rather than letting the setback stall their humanitarian efforts, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are actively pivoting their attention toward their primary non-profit, the Archewell Foundation. Moving past the Sentebale controversy, the couple recently unveiled a bold new vision focusing heavily on youth leadership and digital safety, proving they remain unified in both their personal lives and public ventures.