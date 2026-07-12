Meghan Markle: Biggest beneficiary of King Charles reunion?

A royal specialist has recently disclosed exactly who benefited from King Charles’s pivotal meeting with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and their children, Archie and Lilibet. According to insiders cited by royal expert Rob Shuter, Meghan Markle and Harry did not “win,” despite headlines suggesting they did after King Charles warmly welcomed them to a special family reunion at Highgrove.

The insider advised, “Don’t believe the hype,” and informed Shuter that “this wasn’t a surrender—it was a grandfather wanting to see his grandchildren. People are confusing compassion with capitulation.”

“Yes, the meeting happened,” the expert clarified after the gathering, urging observers to note what did not occur. “There was no official photograph. No public embrace. No balcony moment. No joint statement declaring a new chapter. No announcement restoring Harry’s role. No change to security arrangements. No constitutional shift. The monarchy gave away absolutely nothing.”

He further revealed, “If Buckingham Palace wanted the world to see this as a reconciliation, there would have been a picture. The fact that there wasn’t tells you everything you need to know.”

The expert concluded by stating that the encounter remained precisely what the Palace had intended: “a private family moment between an aging King, his son, and his grandchildren—not a public rehabilitation of the Sussex brand.”