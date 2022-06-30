Kate Middleton apologises to Meghan Markle with flowers

Meghan Markle misunderstood the olive branch by Kate Middleton trashing the flowers sent by her as an apology, as claimed by an insider.

As per the reports from Foreign media, both the British duchesses are to maintain a strained relationship which dates back to the marriage of Meghan Markle to Prince Harry in 2018.

For those unversed, the Duchess of Sussex revealed during her bombshell conversation with celebrity host Oprah Winfrey in 2020 that she cried because of Kate during her bridesmaid’s fitting, who later sent in flowers to make up.

However, now a source close to the royals – a friend of Kate’s husband Prince William – has disclosed the true intentions of the Duchess of Cambridge behind the flowers sent to Markle. Speaking to an international news portal, the insider said, “It obviously never occurred [to Meghan] that they were a peace offering, not an apology. Despite much provocation, both William and Catherine have tried to keep the peace more than anyone will ever realise.”

He also added that the flowers sent by Kate Middleton to Meghan Markle were actually thrown away by the Duchess of Sussex.

“Both women were clearly shaken by the bridesmaid’s fitting incident. There are two sides to this story. We have now heard them both,” the insider further stated.

Seemingly, the feud between the royal ladies – which has been worsened citing the tensions among their husbands, Prince William and Prince Harry – is not ending anytime soon. It is to be noted that the Sussexes and the Cambridges didn’t even pose for any picture together during the Queen’s platinum jubilee festivities last month.

