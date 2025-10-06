Meghan Markle branded ‘devil’ for ‘disrespecting’ Princess Diana during Paris trip

Meghan Markle has once again in center of criticism for disrespecting her late mother-in-law Diana Princess during her ongoing Paris trip.

Over the weekend, the Duchess of Sussex made a surprise return to Europe after two years to attend the 2025 Paris Fashion Week in the French capital.

However, during her ongoing trip the As Ever founder caught into a controversy for sharing an Instagram Story video.

In the Clip, Meghan Markle could be seen riding in a limo with her feet up near the Parisian tunnel where Prince Harry’s beloved mother, Princess Diana, tragically died in 1997.

A Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams slammed her post “utterly bewildering” and “insensitive beyond belief.”

“She has every right to go to fashion events but to share a video which had any connections with the tragic death of the Princess of Wales defies belief,” he told Daily Mail.

Richard continued, “I’m sure she didn’t mean to cause offence, she can’t have been thinking, but it’s insensitive beyond belief. It’s a complete absence of thought.”

“She couldn’t possibly have intended to be disrespectful but it’s another example of the Sussexes doing something that makes no sense at all,” he added.

Moreover, many social media users also called out the mother-of-two for the bizarre video.

“American Psycho,” one X user wrote.

While another added, “If driving towards Princess Diana’s death scene is a message to Prince William then Meghan Markle is the devil,” another hater tweeted over the weekend.

“Talk about purposely inflicting additional trauma and unnecessary PTSD on your husband. She’s evil!” a third penned.