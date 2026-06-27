Meghan Markle Sets Official Release Date for Cookie-Conscious Doc ‘Cookie Queens’ Featuring the Sussex-Shine. The duchess posted the poster to Instagram. On August 7, Cookie Queens will make its theatrical premiere in cinemas across America.

Cookie Queens, produced by Meghan Markle and Prince Harry via their company, Archewell, is executive produced by Mark Wahlberg, Jason Keller, Amelia R.

Phillips and Michael N. Roazen as well, with Aaliyah Elijah and Mike Satter writing. In Cookie Queens, directed by “No No Girl’s” director, Alysa Nahmias, the high stakes of the annual Girl Scouts Cookie season business will be examined – a cash-earning initiative of nearly $800 million annually that is brought to life through four relentless young women, who are battling it out in their very own high- stakes competition for the coveted title of “Cookie Queen. Markle served as a Girl Scout in her childhood.

In fact, her mother, Doria Ragland was a troop leader.

The future award winner told the public at the film’s 2026 world premiere that at Sundance in February 2026, “I was a Girl Scout. I’m a real Girl Scout, I mean, my mother was a troop leader, so. I feel the spirit in the film about being a part of a sisterhood… about girl power and dedication, because it is the work that they put in – in order to succeed and really go for their goal – that is so special to me.”

After a stunning festival run in which the project took home the Audience Award at South by Southwest, in what has now been described as a very impressive coup for Roadside Attractions, rights were purchased. August 7, 2026; available in movie theaters in the United States exclusively After the success of Cookie Queens, which will debut across America Aug. 7, a trip back to old London could be in the cards for Meghan Markle.

The duchess and the duke were said to be heading to England earlier this week with their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, for the first time with them in two years.

However, King Charles is reportedly hoping to invite his only remaining son back home with his family.