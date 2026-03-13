Meghan Markle brightens day for young patients with surprise hospital visit

Meghan Markle has paid a surprise visit to young patients at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles on Thursday, March 12, spending time with children as part of the hospital’s annual Make March Matter campaign.

The Duchess of Sussex, 44, first stopped by the hospital’s Creative Oasis space, where she joined patients for a watercolor painting session. Meghan sat alongside the children, chatting and painting with them while helping create a cheerful and relaxed atmosphere.

She also took time to visit patients who were unable to leave their rooms, making sure to connect with bed-bound children who could not attend the painting activity.

The visit was part of the hospital’s month-long Make March Matter initiative, an annual fundraising campaign that brings together celebrities, businesses and community members to support the hospital’s mission.

“Make March Matter is an annual fundraising campaign for CHLA that unites celebrities, businesses, and the greater community in support of its mission of creating hope and building healthier futures,” CHLA said in a statement.

It further stated, “Funds raised will help ensure the hospital can provide sick and critically injured children with the best quality care, research and innovation that happens at CHLA every day for the last 125 years.”

Photos from the visit show Meghan wearing a black face mask as she smiles alongside the children and hospital staff. In several images, she can be seen coloring pictures of Hello Kitty and painting with the young patients.

Meghan Markle previously visited the hospital in 2024 to lead a Literally Healing session.