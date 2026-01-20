Meghan Markle captures emotional farewell as Harry heads to UK alone

Prince Harry made the difficult choice to travel to London alone on Monday, leaving Meghan Markle and their two children behind in Montecito. The Duke of Sussex’s visit is expected to be brief, as he is attending a trial pertaining to an ongoing legal dispute.

The internet, meanwhile, has been captivated by the 41-year-old royal’s intimate moments with Meghan Markle, especially after the Duchess shared a video of their emotional connection captured by their daughter, Princess Lilibet. Before bidding each other farewell, the couple shared private moments in their backyard, their affection for one another beautifully documented as they danced together.

Meghan posted the amusing video of herself and Prince Harry dancing on their lawn to Instagram. In the clip, she appears to move her arm from Harry’s shoulder to rest it on his hand, which is playfully placed on her lower back. This followed another black-and-white video shared the previous day, also filmed by four-year-old Lilibet, showing the couple spinning on the grass. In that footage, the pair shares a tender kiss before Harry dips his wife, sweeping her off her feet.

These videos highlight the couple’s final moments together before their recent separation, as Harry arrived at the Royal Courts of Justice in London on Monday, January 19. He is there to begin a nine-week phone-hacking trial against the publisher of the Daily Mail.