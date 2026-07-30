Meghan Markle caught self-soothing in new video

A candid behind-the-scenes video of Meghan Markle in the moments before walking out to film an episode of MasterChef Australia for her guest appearance has piqued the interest of royal commentators and behavioral experts. The dual-screen video catches the Duchess of Sussex as she awaits her grand introduction from host Poh Ling Yeow.

Body language analyst Judi James picked up on a pattern of unconscious and conscious behavioral cues in this short preamble of anticipation-among them, focus, excitement, and self-rituals before going on air.

“As she waits for her cue to make her big entrance, Meghan Markle displays mixed emotions – although the overriding one signaled by her body language is a deep desire to get in front of the studio cameras again,” said James,. Key indicators she identified at this time included Thumb-Rubbing (Self-Soothing):

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This could be interpreted as a subtle habit Meghan might unconsciously use to ground herself before a high-pressure moment. Skirt-Smoothing (Regulating Control): The gesture may have been a way of tidying up or ensuring her clothes were perfectly smoothed for her television debut.

Rhythmic Body Rocking: James noted how Meghan seemed to be using a form of rhythmic shaking to keep her body “warm” and her systems humming, much like an athlete would to avoid moving from a cold freeze.

The “I’m Back” Entrance Stride Once the call came for her entrance, James described the Duchess’s change of posture and gait as a rapid shift from preparation to power.

She said Meghan “rocked forward off-camera more like an Olympic sprinter shooting forward,” indicating both her anticipation of performing, and perhaps a sign of her confidence in being back on television.