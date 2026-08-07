Meghan Markle defended amid buzz over alleged LA dinner

Meghan Markle has found herself at the center of further online gossip after lifestyle maven Martha Stewart was overheard saying she attended the same Californian gathering but it transpires no Royal family ‘ secrets ‘ were divulge.

Latest reports about the Duchess of Sussex’ engagement at a high-profile dinner party in California have sent The internet alight with speculation, but sources close to the dinner have been on hand to set the story straight.

Speculation initially kicked off after a picture emerged showing lifestyle diva, Martha Stewart, talking to the publication People magazine about attending an exclusive A-list California dinner party where she was one of the guests when one person revealed another had also managed to attend the event where there was, it turns out also a guest the Duchess of Sussex.

“I had dinner with Meghan Markle the other night.

We were both guests at a dinner party in California, and she had just got back from the palace.” Stewart was quoted as saying.. “I had no more than say my hellos to her, just a few words really, but I know she was talking about it.”

When pressed to elaborate further on the reality of Markle becoming involved with cookery and lifestyle, which is evident to all with her business launch and TV shows, the cooking guru confessed, ‘If you are an actress…

It’s hard to be a princess, and then you go from princess tohomemakingguru on a show.

Contrary to the rumors that the Duchess of Sussex opened up about private royal matters at the party, individuals who were present during the exclusive dinner have rubbished this gossip. An insider who attended the party revealed that Markle spoke only generalities during the evening.

Meghan ‘was complimented on her trip away by another guest who she apparently also responded by saying that it was ‘nice’ and that that was it.’ While discussions surrounding the couple’s recent venture into Great Britain and the ever expanding business opportunities for Markle remain a hot and frequently debated topic, partygoers have insisted that nothing concerning her family or the Royal Family ‘ secrets ‘ were discussed.