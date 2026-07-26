Meghan Markle distances herself from 'Duchess' title on MasterChef Australia

Meghan Markle is once again signaling a departure from the royal trappings she’s left behind. In a surprise appearance on the Australian version of reality TV show MasterChef Australia, the Duchess of Sussex asked that she be addressed merely as “Meghan.”

It was clear her message was for the contestants, the show’s viewers and potentially anyone planning on publicizing her upcoming appearance on the popular cooking show.

A Low-Key Introduction on MasterChef Australia

Meghan surprised the contestants during her appearance on the cooking competition show, where she was filling in for Judge Andy Allen who was on paternity leave. Host Poh Ling Yeow welcomed her and asked how she was to be addressed, teasing, “Do I call you Duchess?”

Meghan waved away the title: “Oh, call me Meghan. Absolutely, yeah.” The on-air gaffe highlights Markle’s efforts to build a more accessible personal brand as she continues her media and entertainment ventures independent of the monarchy.

A Disappointment Over ‘Royalty’ Branding

Insider reports on Meghan’s TV appearance said both Meghan and her PR team have worked hard to avoid royal-related language when marketing her television appearances. The Former Senior Royal was reportedly ‘frustrated’ when promotional materials for television appearances recently labeled her ‘royalty’.

Her communication team requested that producers avoid royal-related tags like ‘royalty’ while naming Meghan and sticking with a focus on her name, personal brand, and shared family surname, Sussex.

Sentimental Return to Australia

During her guest appearance on MasterChef Australia, where the program was taped during Markle and Prince Harry’s Australian tour, Meghan was reflective:

Sentimental Link: The pair announced their first child, Prince Archie, was on the way while visiting Australia on an official royal tour in 2018, and that connection brought her back “full circle.”

It was “moving” to return years later and participate in judging the Australian talent, Meghan said.