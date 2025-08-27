Meghan Markle revisits her previous Donald Trump criticism

Meghan Markle has revisited comments she made about US President Donald Trump in 2016 while appearing on The Circuit podcast with host Emily Chang.

The Duchess of Sussex spoke about her remarks from the time Trump was running for his first term as US President.

Markle reflected on her earlier statement in which she criticised President Donald Trump’s attitude towards women during the 2016 election campaign.

While discussing recent social unrest in California, the host asked whether the Duchess of Sussex wished to repeat or retract those views. Meghan Markle declined to either reinforce or withdraw her past remarks, instead saying that her priorities have since evolved.

The Duchess noted that the comments were made in a different context almost a decade ago, describing it as another chapter in her life.

Meghan Markle briefly mentioned her appearance on The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore, where she initially made the critical observations about Donald Trump.

Moving away from politics, the Duchess of Sussex also spoke about criticism surrounding her media projects, particularly her Netflix series. She defended the show’s purpose, saying it was intended to share lifestyle tips and personal insights for her audience.

The Duchess of Sussex emphasised that her production partners remain supportive and confirmed that a second season is on the way.

In a lighter moment during the discussion, Meghan Markle reflected on why negative commentary might persist, suggesting some criticism could stem from financial motivations rather than genuine opinion. She added that such behaviour is for others to resolve themselves.

Meghan Markle’s comments come as interest in her career and personal views continues to attract attention, especially when linked to high-profile figures like Donald Trump.

Earlier, the Duchess of Sussex shared a light-hearted Instagram video showing Prince Harry showcasing his surfing skills in California.

In the short clip, posted on Friday, Meghan Markle celebrated Prince Harry as he successfully rode the waves, marking a rare personal glimpse into their life on the Pacific coast.

Wearing a backwards cap, shorts and a long-sleeved top, Prince Harry balanced on the surfboard before raising his hands in triumph.

Meghan Markle added playful touches to the post, highlighting her admiration for Prince Harry’s efforts while maintaining her stylish branding approach.

The Duchess of Sussex continues to promote her lifestyle brand, As Ever, and Meghan Markle frequently uses Instagram as part of her promotional strategy.