Meghan Markle drops big update ahead of Harry's UK trip

Meghan Markle is again making headlines with another big business announcement – this one is coming just a few weeks before Prince Harry is due to fly back into the UK.

Taking to Instagram to share, the Duchess of Sussex has officially revealed a new partnership with her personal lifestyle brand, As Ever, and the well-being company which she has publicly championed for years.

High-Profile Wellness Partnership

The Duchess announced that her personal brand, As Ever, would be launching a collaborative partnership with an American well-being brand which she personally backed for years. It is with the San Francisco-based company Clevr Blends, which was started by Hannah Mendoza. This Californian wellness company, founded just a stone’s throw away from the Sussexes’ home in Montecito, sells superfood lattes, and has gained massive support from media mogul Oprah Winfrey.

The Suits star expressed her excitement on the popular social platform:

“I’ve been supporting Hannah and Clevr Blends proudly for many, many years. Excited for this partnership with two of my favorites and two of my favorite brands.”

The brand is a huge step in Meghan’s growing personal business empire, bridging the gap between her investment in the wellness sector, her personal commercial ventures.

Timing Fuels Royal Fan Attention

However, it is the exact timing of the announcement which has garnered attention from commentators and fans of the Royal family alike. Prince Harry had only recently officially confirmed his planned visit before Meghan made her major announcement.

The Duke of Sussex is due to fly to the United Kingdom from the USA next month to spend some time on British soil. While we are yet to know the exact details of his visit, Meghan’s surprise venture into business will surely have taken some of the media attention away from her expanding enterprise in the United States.