Meghan Markle is celebrating a major career milestone after her Netflix lifestyle series With Love, Meghan received a nomination at the 53rd Daytime Emmy Awards.

The Duchess of Sussex took to Instagram to share her excitement, congratulating the team behind the series after it was nominated in the Outstanding Lifestyle Program category.

“A huge congratulations to the amazing crew, producers, and team who worked on With Love, Meghan on @Netflix,” Meghan wrote.

“We are nominated for an Emmy for Outstanding Lifestyle Series!”

The Netflix show will compete against A Different Breed, George to the Rescue, The Motherhood, and The Wizard of Paws for the prestigious award.

With Love, Meghan features the former actress sharing cooking, gardening and entertaining tips while welcoming celebrity guests including Chrissy Teigen and Mindy Kaling. Prince Harry also made a brief appearance during the series, which aired two seasons in 2025 along with a holiday special.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (@meghan)

The nomination marks another significant achievement for Meghan, who stepped away from acting in 2018 after starring as Rachel Zane in the legal drama Suits to marry Britain’s Prince Harry.

The Daytime Emmy recognition comes as Meghan continues to expand her media ventures through her partnership with Netflix, focusing on lifestyle programming and unscripted content.

The winners of the 53rd Annual Daytime Emmy Awards will be announced on October 30 at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles.