Meghan Markle releases emotional statement after her sister’s brutal new allegations

Meghan Markle has broken her silence after her half-sister Samantha Markle blamed her for their father Thomas Markle’s difficult position.

“My father is stuck on the 19th floor of a building in the Philippines after a massive earthquake, and he can’t walk and he is trapped,” Meghan’s estranged sister wrote on X following a deadly September 30 earthquake.

Samantha further added, “Shame on my disgusting, evil fking sister forever putting our father in this position. I hope she is cursed.”

Now, the Duchess of Sussex has released an emotional joint statement with her husband, Prince Harry, just a day after Samantha’s brutal allegations.

Rather than reacting to her sister’s claims, she chose instead to pay tribute to one of her most cherished friends and mentors, Dame Jane Goodall, following her sad demise on October 1, 2025.

“Dr. Jane Goodall DBE was a visionary humanitarian, scientist, friend to the planet, and friend to us,” the couple’s statement reads.

It further added, “Her commitment to changing lives extends beyond what the world saw, and also to what we personally felt.

Meghan and Harry went on to express, “She held our son, Archie, when he was first born, and showered love and care to those who were privileged to know her. She will be deeply missed.”

Dame Jane Goodall, the world-renowned primatologist and conservationist, passed away at the age of 91.