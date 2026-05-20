Meghan Markle Extends Olive Branch to King Charles on 8th Wedding Anniversary

Meghan Markle has apparently offered an olive branch to her father-in-law King Charles as she marked her 8th wedding anniversary with Prince Harry.

The Duchess of Sussex shared a carousel of snaps from her wedding day, including a photo with King Charles, captioning it “Eight years ago today”. This move is seen as a gesture of reconciliation amidst ongoing family tensions.

The royal couple, who tied the knot in Windsor on May 19, 2018, have been navigating strained relationships with the royal family since stepping back from their duties in 2020.

King Charles has reportedly been keen on mending fences, especially with his grandchildren, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

A History of Tensions:

Meghan and Harry’s decision to step back from royal duties sparked a highly publicized rift.

The couple has faced criticism and scrutiny from the media and royal family members.

King Charles has been working to repair relationships, with some success.

Recent Developments:

King Charles met with Prince Harry in April 2026, sparking hopes of reconciliation.

The monarch has been displaying photos of Harry and Meghan in his residences, seen as a sign of thawing tensions.

Royal experts believe King Charles is willing to offer Harry a part-time role, but Meghan’s involvement remains uncertain.