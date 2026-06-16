Meghan Markle faces backlash for Father’s Day breakfast post

Meghan Markle is facing fresh criticism after sharing a Father’s Day-themed message on her As Ever lifestyle brand Instagram, with fans calling the promotion “tone-deaf” and the “worst idea for a Father’s Day promotion”.

The ‘Say Thanks to Dad’ Post That Sparked Backlash

On Father’s Day, Meghan’s As Ever account posted a curated breakfast-in-bed suggestion titled “Say thanks to Dad”. The post read: “Gather your favourite morning baked goods (we love a buttery, flaky croissant) and serve with a dab of salted butter and a swipe of our Strawberry Spread. Add a slice of a favourite fresh fruit, and pour a steaming cup of coffee or Herbal Lemon Ginger Tea”.

The message described the setup as “a simple way to remind those we love how special they are”. It featured As Ever’s Strawberry Spread, part of her Valentine collection launched earlier this year.

Fans Call It ‘Not for Men’: Social Media Reaction

The post was quickly “savaged” online. Critic Royal News Network wrote on X: “This is the worst idea for a Father’s Day promotion, but it’s Meghan Markle’s As Ever, so it’s par for the course. This reeks and screams woman, not man.” They added that the “vast majority of the male population has zero interest in her slop”.

Commenters agreed. One user said: “It is! Not a single creative cell in her blood. Why not show a real English Breakfast with tea, or home-made baked beans made with the honey?”

Another wrote: “If I put that in front of my husband, he would laugh and say what this s**_ is.” A third added: “My husband’s idea of a Father’s Day breakfast is scrambled eggs, bacon, hash-browns/home fries and pancakes, not croissants and fake jam.” One joked: “Wait, that is supposed to be breakfast for a man?”

As Ever’s Track Record: Praise and Controversy

Launched in April 2025, As Ever has released jam, teas, honey, flower sprinkles, a £13 bookmark, and a Napa rosé. The brand sold out quickly but has faced repeated criticism. The £13 bookmark was called “cheaply made”, with users saying junk mail “has a finer aesthetic”. A previous Valentine collection post featuring Prince Harry sparked debate when fans noticed his Ukrainian military patch.

Still, Meghan’s customer service has won praise. After apricot spread sold out in June, customers received refunds and a promise of free replacements. “I was so impressed with the customer service,” one Redditor wrote.

Context: Mixed Reception to Meghan’s Brand

Critics have accused As Ever of overstocking the same items, diluting buzz. Observers suggest seasonal, limited-edition drops would generate more excitement. Meanwhile, her Netflix series With Love, Meghan was “savaged by critics” but fans demanded a second season.

The Duchess has not publicly responded to the Father’s Day backlash.