Meghan Markle faces backlash over gift to high-profile Kate critic

Meghan Markle is once again at the center of a royal firestorm. The Duchess of Sussex is facing severe online backlash after sending a curated gift box of her brand’s products to a controversial social media influencer known for frequently trolling and attacking Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales.

The controversial gesture has reignited debates over the ongoing transatlantic royal feud, leaving critics questioning the timing and intent behind the gift.

The Gift That Sparked a Royal Controversy

The uproar began when a prominent online influencer, known on Instagram and TikTok as “The Notorious JTB,” shared a video revealing a gift box sent directly by the Duchess. The package contained premium lifestyle products from Meghan’s brand collection.

While the influencer is a well-known defender of Meghan Markle, they are equally famous for launching harsh, repetitive online attacks against senior members of the British Royal Family—specifically targeting Prince William and Kate Middleton.

Why Royal Observers Are Outraged

The public reaction was swift and fierce. Royal commentators and social media users have labeled the move as “disgusting” and calculated, suggesting that the gift acts as an implicit endorsement of the influencer’s toxic commentary.

On X (formerly Twitter), one viral response noted:

“This confirms what many suspected all along: Meghan knows exactly who is attacking William, Catherine, Charles, Camilla, and the Royal Family on her behalf.”

A Bad Time for Business Drama

This latest PR headache comes at a highly sensitive time for the Sussexes. Reports indicate that Prince Harry is actively seeking to repair his deeply strained relationship with his family in the UK.

Insiders claim that the Duke of Sussex has grown increasingly uneasy about the endless public friction between his wife and sister-in-law. While sources close to the Palace say “confident Kate” remains largely unbothered by the online drama, the constant media warfare is reportedly hindering Harry’s hopes for a family reconciliation.

A Pattern of Strategic Publicity?

This isn’t the first time Meghan’s commercial ventures have clashed with Royal Family milestones. Critics point to past instances where the Duchess’s brand promotions appeared to compete directly with Kate Middleton’s public appearances:

The Trooping the Colour Clash: Brand updates were teased just as the Princess of Wales made her high-profile return to royal duties following her cancer treatment.

The Italy Trip vs. Throwback Photo: A personal family photo was released right around the time Kate embarked on a solo working trip to Italy for her Early Childhood foundation.

Future Consequences for the Sussexes’ Royal Titles

As public frustration grows, industry insiders suggest that these commercial moves could eventually carry heavy consequences.

Some royal experts predict that as Kate Middleton’s influence within the monarchy continues to strengthen, she may ultimately encourage Prince William to take a definitive stand regarding Harry and Meghan’s official titles—especially if they continue to be linked to commercial controversies and royal critics.