Meghan Markle Faces Backlash Over Royal Wedding Monetization

Meghan Markle is facing criticism for allegedly using her royal wedding to further her personal brand and make money.

The Duchess of Sussex recently shared unseen photos from her 2018 wedding to Prince Harry, sparking controversy among royal insiders who claim she’s “deliberately reframing the memory” to focus on her celebrity friends and loyalists, rather than the royal family.

The backlash comes as Meghan and Harry’s financial situation has been under scrutiny, with reports suggesting they’re facing financial difficulties and tensions in their marriage.

Critics argue that Meghan’s actions are a “massive dig” at the royal family, particularly given the absence of senior royals from her anniversary posts.

The Wedding That Sparked Controversy:

The 2018 wedding was a global spectacle, watched by an estimated 1.9 billion people worldwide.

Meghan’s wedding dress was designed by Clare Waight Keller, with a veil featuring intricate floral patterns.

The ceremony reportedly cost around £32 million, with the royal family covering expenses.

Recent Developments:

Meghan and Harry stepped back from senior royal duties in 2020, citing media scrutiny and lack of support.

The couple has since faced financial struggles and tensions in their marriage.

A recent documentary, “Harry & Meghan: The Wedding That Split Two Families,” explores the alleged rifts within the royal family.