Meghan Markle faces big allegations from Lady Colin

Royal commentator Lady Colin Campbell has caused a stir by releasing new, as-yet unsubstantiated claims about Meghan Markle and her mother, Doria Ragland.

The aristocrat appeared on her YouTube channel for a subscriber Q&A, in which she said she had been talking to an anonymous individual acquainted with the Markle family during Meghan’s early life.

‘Anonymous Individual’, the ‘Source’Speaking in her latest YouTube video, the socialite asserted that she had been in touch with an unspecified individual involved in the inner circle of the Markle family and the ‘anonymous person’ apparently disclosed a lot about Meghan and Doria’s dynamic.

Campbell appeared to imply more details will be shared with him.

“He said to me he didn’t engage that closely to her when she was growing up because, for obvious reasons, they, and even I in hindsight was disappointed in quite so much with a lot of what’s now transpired in the life of Meghan’s mum, so that’s one aspect.”“

He’ll keep me updated.”

Lady Colin said, adding: “I’ll have more when he has anything more interesting than that to say.” Meghan and her family have faced significant scrutiny for their conduct before and after meetingPrince Harry since the relationship became public in 2016, with tabloid and social media narratives frequently delving into Meghan’s past.

Nevertheless, royal watchers pointed out that Campbell’s allegations are based solely on anonymous third-party accounts, not evidence, and neither the Sussex representatives nor Doria Ragland her family have commented.