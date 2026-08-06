Meghan Markle faces emotional blow after UK return

Royal News Meghan Markle reportedly returned to California feeling heartbroken and humiliated after recently visiting the United Kingdom with Prince Harry and the couple’s two children.

The Duchess of Sussex was also reportedly “humiliated” after friction within the family over Prince Harry’s approach to reconcile with his father, King Charles III, sources claimed.

Sources said that during the visit Meghan felt “humiliated” by the constant press back-and-forth concerning attempts by Prince Harry to make peace with the Royal Family, especially as he tried to rebuild his relationships with King Charles III and Prince William.

Meghan felt the trip was also hindered by security, as it limited her ability to make most public appearances.

Security provisions in place in the United Kingdom make it virtually impossible for non-working royal members of the family to carry out any public duties or appearances with little privacy.

Prince Harry apparently wants to continue a dialogue to maintain connections and work on repairing relations within his family, even though some of these relations are reportedly toxic.

Meghan, however, is allegedly relieved to have the visit behind her and isn’t seeking out any reconciliation with royal members following the visit. Prince Harry believes the ongoing efforts for communication are “critical” for continued positive relationships.

His wife “doesn’t want to endure anymore strained efforts to reconcile with her in-laws,” sources previously claimed of Meghan Markle.

Meghan’s feelings following the visit were said to be more about the “security situation, constant back-and-forth” and that she felt “exhausted” by it all. She reportedly wishes to remain focused on “everything they’re building and doing” in their United States lives and can “make a full commitment to that moving forward.”