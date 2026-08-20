Meghan Markle faces fresh fears over UK return

Savage Remarks, Criticism Before Reportedly Leaving UK Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s decision to move back to United Kingdom after six years in California has sparked numerous debates among news agencies around world.

The first report published in the Telegraph states that Duke & Duchess Sussex will have their second house outside London. The experts and public relation professionals expressed their concern regarding welcoming the couple back.

Details of the Sussexes UK return

1. Private life & Non-Working Role While Harry & Meghan have arrived back to British shore, International Media outlets, such as ITV News have disclosed their position remains unchanged from where they had been. The Sussexes won’t resume their official roles and shall have a private life outside a royal palace under the terms negotiated in 2020.

2. British Schools for Prince Archie & Princess Lilibet According to reports by Associated Press, the seven year-old Prince Archie and five year-old Princess Lilibet have been enrolled in British schools beginning this September. This will facilitate more opportunity for King Charles III to spend time with his grandchildren.

3. PR Experts Warn Meghan over Public Reaction However, royal reporters discussing their plans with broadcasters like Sky News observed how Meghan Markle will face utmost criticism & judgment for coming back to the UK.

PR experts mentioned that it could be more challenging to manage the perception of UK public and media, while their transition back to Britain happens.