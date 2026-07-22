Prince of Wales, inches ever closer to the throne, Catherine and Meghan Markle’s relationship with the media has never quite been uncomplicated. But the more that Prince William gets closer to taking the throne and Princess Catherine (also known as Kate) edges toward being queen of the consort of England, the more obvious her proximity to power will become, and with that the contrast to Meghan and Prince Harry’s Californian life.

Power structure has consistently played a key part in the relationships within the British monarchy and those at the head of its table, and as wife of the next heir, Kate holds an elevated position within that structure which will ultimately be elevated further with the eventual coronation of the prince of Wales, royal commentator Jennie Bond has said.

In the context of British royal protocol, when royal Family members come together for official state functions or occasions, they customarily show the utmost respect and protocol to the monarch and Queen consort by curtsying as a part of their royal duties.

What Protocol Dictates Formal bows and curtsies are traditional indications of reverence toward the monarch and queen consort. Protocol has been a hot topic of discussion for the duchess of Sussex in the past. While speaking in a documentary about the British monarchy on Netflix in 2022, the Duchess spoke about what it was like to be an American and participate in the official practice of a curtsy for the first time when meeting the queen for an official state ceremony.

Traditionally-minded individuals consider curtsies and bows an essential part of British heritage, while others regard them as silly and out-of-date.

Since both Meghan and Prince Harry announced in January 2020 that they would be stepping back as senior working members of the royal Family, the number of public encounters between them and the royal family as a whole has remained very low.

It’s been reported that the last time the sisters-in-law were photographed together in public was during the September 2022 services in honor of Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away earlier that year in Scotland.