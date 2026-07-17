Meghan Markle faces new heat over Emmy buzz

Meghan Markle has once again landed in the spotlight. This time, it’s due to a recent Emmy nomination, and it’s not exactly met with enthusiasm.

The former Suits star received her first ever Daytime Emmy nomination this week for her Netflix lifestyle series, With Love, Meghan.

But her selection for Outstanding Lifestyle Program has caused an online storm, with many critics questioning how a canceled, low-rated show earned a spot on the prestigious nomination list.

Megyn Kelly and Adam Carolla Rip Into ‘With Love, Meghan’ Nomination Some of the most vocal critics include Fox News host Megyn Kelly and comedian and producer Adam Carolla. “It’s amazing to me,” Kelly said on her show, The Megyn Kelly Show, reacting to Meghan’s nomination.

“It’s quite possibly the actual worst product to hit television over the past five years, and now she has managed to get an Emmy [nomination].” Carolla, who appeared on Kelly’s program to discuss the controversy, was equally dismissive.

He described the show as being as good as “taking a bag of trail mix, dumping it into an ashtray, and consuming it” and slammed award shows in general. “This is why the Oscars are worthless, and nobody watches the Emmys anymore,” Carolla said, adding that the award ceremonies have become more about popularity than quality. Who Meghan Markle is up against for the Emmy Despite the harsh backlash, the nomination is official.

Meghan’s With Love, Meghan is contending against the following series in the Outstanding Lifestyle Program category: A Different Breed George to the Rescue The Motherhood The Wizard of Paws The winners will be announced at the 53rd Annual Daytime Emmy Awards on October 30 at the Hollywood Palladium.

A “PR Rescue Mission” for the Show Sources close to the industry believe the nomination could be more of a PR tactic than an indication of success. With Love, Meghan, which debuted on Netflix in March 2023, featured the duchess’s guidance on organic cooking, gardening, and hosting, and included guest appearances from well-known figures like Chrissy Teigen, Mindy Kaling, and Tan France.

While the show had a solid launch, its viewership plummeted from 5.3 million viewers in the first season to only 2 million by the second season, leading Netflix to skip ordering a traditional third installment.

PR professionals see the Emmy nomination as a way to shift the narrative away from the show’s cancellation and declining viewership towards industry recognition. Regardless of whether Meghan ultimately takes home an award, the nomination has successfully put the Duchess of Sussex back on the cultural radar, for better or worse.