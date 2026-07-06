Meghan Markle faces stark wake-up call

PR Nightmare Speculation has been RIFE regarding Meghan Markle’s potential return to the United Kingdom along with Prince Harry – but now PR professionals have warned how the Duchess of Sussex should conduct herself should she make a foray back across the pond.

While a return to the UK is likely to come with huge PR pitfalls – insiders believe a high-profile return could actually be a prime opportunity for Meghan to rebuild her narrative, IF she can just play her cards right. A delicate line between success and humiliation” Meghan could humiliate herself, yes,” explained Renae Smith, founder and PR and branding director of agency, The Atticism.

However, she noted that doing so would also be an opportunity to “do something we haven’t seen very often in the last few years,” by supporting Prince Harry seamlessly without overpowering his efforts.”

This is very much Harry’s event and Harry’s legacy and to me, and this is where I would be advise Meghan if I was advising her, I would say take the Princess of Wales approach,” Ms Smith told. This approach includes ensuring Meghan does not try and ‘own the narrative’ on any occasion, especially if she is to visit any charities.

The PR expert explained Meghan must avoid any “unnecessary speeches” where her words could be ‘over-analyzed’, along with ensuring there are no separate press moments, where she might step into the limelight on her own.

The Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry: The key moments in their relationship The key to building credibility in the UK is restraint However, according to the PR expert, this restraint is also key to ‘slowly and surely’ building credibility and trust in the long term.

“The PR success of this trip, will really come down to not trying to dominate the narrative,” Smith continued.

“The only thing that will be successful for this trip is for the public to believe that the cause truly matters first and not Meghan. This is an opportunity to show that the cause comes first, and not to try and take it over.

If she can do that, then actually I think it would be received well not because everyone is going to suddenly love Meghan – they won’t – but because you can gain trust and you can build up that respect from the consistency and restraint.”