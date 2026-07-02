Meghan Markle faces warning over King Charles’ kindness

King Charles III appears to be extending a very significant olive branch to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ahead of their much-anticipated return to the United Kingdom-with a few boundaries The British royals have been granted royal accommodation for the upcoming trip by the King, royal sources said The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be joined by their two children Prince Archie, 3, and Princess Lilibet, 2 – a rarity for the entire family, though palace insiders insist the monarch is wary.

Sources claim the monarch, who has reservations about his second son and daughter-in-law over recent decades, is willing to see his grandchildren and offer them royal residence while they’re in London. However, “Charles has gone above and beyond to make this visit happen, but nobody should mistake that for blind trust,” a royal insider dished to Closer.

“The reality is that he’s taking a huge chance and he knows it.

He’s made it very clear to Harry that there cannot be any drama or any hint that this trip is being used for personal gain. If the pair attempts to profit from their trip to London in any way – whether through press interactions or seeking media opportunities – their royal accommodations will be revoked,” a insider said King Charles is eager to reunite with his grandchildren, though palace staff is apprehensive given William and Camilla have previously voiced objections toward his daughter-in-law.

But a sourceclose to the Palace said that King Charles won’t let them be “blindfolded” this time around. Meghan Markle’s California brand business extensions are “on the go” Meanwhile, as the visit is finalized, The Daily Mail reported Thursday that Markle is seeking her second six-month extension from the US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) to complete filing documents related to her upcoming brand American Riviera Orchard.

The Sussexes’ trip will be a big test of the two sides of their relationship with royal Family members What angle of the Sussex-Royal family dynamic are you focusing on next for your content strategy?