Meghan Markle feels "vindicated" by Emmy nomination for cancelled Netflix show

Meghan Markle is allegedly feeling personally triumphant following the receipt of a recent Emmy Nomination for her Netflix lifestyle series: With Love, Meghan.

With its initial run cut short, the Television Academy’s surprise acknowledgment of the show is allegedly giving the Duchess of Sussex a tangible sense of validation in face of web critics and damaging news coverage.

“Struck a Chord With the People That Matter”

Per industry sources, speaking to Heat World: “Meghan is beyond excited about getting this nomination. She sees it as proof that the show struck a chord with the people that matter. She was crushed when the show got cancelled, so this naturally has her feeling pretty vindicated. She also feels the ratings were unfairly judged and nowhere near as bad as some people made out. The Duchess viewed the news as a major milestone for her creative interests that align so closely with the production of her lifestyle line, As Ever.”

The nomination comes at a precarious point for the Duchess, as she aims to reassert her commercial and media profile through several international lifestyle projects.

Backlash within Hollywood and the Industry

While the Sussex camp is reportedly seeing the nomination as a significant accomplishment: a sense of disapproval within Hollywood TV production communities has been stirred. In light of the show having been canceled previously: many in the industry were raising eyebrows at the legitimacy of the nomination.

The chief factors influencing the outrage:

Ratings-to-Recognition disconnect: Skeptics argue that the program’s viewership ratings did not justify the same consideration as established, multi-season series snubbed from Emmy contention.

Aggressive Campaigning Efforts: Industry sources also acknowledge the highly competitive campaigning season and that Meghan relied on her name and star power to influence voter decisions.

Heightened Media Attention: The nomination arrives on the cusp of a great deal of press for Markle due to her recent guest-starring spot on MasterChef Australia, garnering reviews that were a mix of love and hate from television critics and chefs.

Through the din, however, sources have asserted that the Duchess is looking to use the nomination as a building block to long-term momentum.