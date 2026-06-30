Meghan Markle finally speaks out about UK security row with Prince Harry

Meghan Markle finally breaks her silence following reports Prince Harry claimed the Sussex family’s July 2026 trip to the UK was contingent on security arrangements – and that “risk follows the person, not the place”.

The Duke and Duchess announced the plan to bring seven-year-old Archie and five-year-old Lilibet to the UK to mark “One Year To Go” until the Invictus Games in Birmingham on June 26 2026.

Harry’s statement: ‘Every available option’ being explored

The Duke is exploring “every available option” to ensure the visit takes place safely, with a spokesperson saying he wants his children to “be able to enjoy the UK”.

His team argued that “safe accommodation is only one element of an effective protective security plan, because risk follows the person, not the place”. “The only question is whether appropriate and proportionate protective security is being provided throughout the entirety of the visit,” the team stated. The Sussexes claimed the RAVEC Risk Management Board that was supposed to make a decision in November has “still not taken place”.

Meghan’s position: Security worries over the paparazzi

Sources said the couple’s plans “have been pulled out from under their feet at the 11th hour” after the removal of protection from properties owned by the royal family.

The Duke is apparently “distraught” and would not subject his children to being “chased by paparazzi wherever they go from the moment they step off the plane”. A source added: “The hope is they can meet their grandfather, but there is no way that can happen if they are chased by paparazzi… He won’t put his children through that.” It is also reported that the Duchess saw the negative response and “decided she didn’t want to walk back into that storm”.

The bigger picture: UK trip now in doubt

In 2020, the family relinquished their tax-funded protection. The Duke unsuccessfully challenged the court of appeal and high court’s decision to rule against the couple being granted an automatic police detail.

The Sussexes were advised that, for their July visit, the Metropolitan Police would grant them protective detail only on royal estates.

This will be Archie and Lilibet’s first trip to the UK since 2022. Neither child will participate in any public events.